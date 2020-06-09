Rangers Teenager Only Behind Senior Stars In Running Drills As Doubts Fade

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers’ talented academy winger Kai Kennedy was one of the club’s top performers in their running drills in Dubai, where the Gers held their winter training camp, according to The Athletic.



Kennedy has turned heads at Rangers with his fine performances for the Gers’ youth set-ups, with the player eager to make the step up to the first-team next season.













The 18-year old’s small stature was initially deemed to be a concern, but doubts over his physical attributes have been allayed after the leading role he played in Gers’ Under-21 Scottish Challenge Cup semi-finals.



Although Rangers lost 2-1 to Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Kennedy shone in the game and removed any doubts regarding his stature, with his performance displaying his readiness for the physical side of the game.





His work away from training also saw him as one of the top performers in the running drills in Dubai during the winter break, behind endurance leaders Greg Docherty and Ryan Jack.







The Scot has made appearances for the various youth sides for his country, featuring for the Under-16s and working his way up to the Under-19s, and he will likely be targeting senior team outings.



Kennedy turned out for the Gers’ youth set-up this season, accumulating five goals in his 13 appearances.





The youngster’s contract with the club runs out at the end of next season, with the player looking to make a name for himself at Ibrox in 2020/21.

