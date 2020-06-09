Roma Settle On Asking Price For Everton Linked Cengiz Under

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have set an asking price for Everton target Cengiz Under, with Bayern Munich, Juventus and Napoli all interested in the Turkey international.



La Lupa have prioritised keeping hold of Nicolo Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini during the upcoming window, but would not be opposed to letting 22-year old Under leave the club at the end of the season.













He has been linked with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, who are expected to do business in the summer, and could be on the move from the Italian capital.



The Turkish winger has struggled to cement a starting berth at the Italian side and Roma are willing to let him leaving if their asking price is met.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Roma are prepared to do business if they receive an offer of €30m for Under; Bayern Munich, Juventus and Napoli are also suitors.







Roma are under pressure to balance the books this summer and selling Under would allow other key players to remain.



In his 15 Serie A appearances for the club this season, Under has completed the entire 90 minutes only on two occasions and managed to find the back of the net three times.





The Turk’s contract with the club runs through to the summer of 2023 and it remains to be seen if he will see it out.

