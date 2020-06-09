Steven Gerrard Assured Rangers Talent He Is Part of Plans For Next Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has assured teenage talent Kai Kennedy that he is part of his plans for next season, with the youngster looking to gain more game time in the first team, according to The Athletic.



Kennedy is seen as a bright prospect by Rangers and the club are eager for him to succeed at Ibrox, with Gerrard personally impressed with the 18-year old’s exploits in the UEFA Youth League.













The winger has represented Scotland for their various age groups, ranging from their Under-16s side right up to the Under-19s.



Kennedy has been promised by Gers boss Gerrard that he is part of his plans for next season and the former Liverpool captain will be looking to integrate the talented winger in to the first-team when the 2020/21 season starts.





However, Kennedy’s contract with the Gers runs out in May next year giving the Scot until the end of next season to decide on his future.







His representatives are looking forward to the 2020/21 season to be convinced that the next season will be their client’s breakthrough season at the club.



With Kennedy yet to commit to a new deal and his current contract running out at the end of next season, the player’s representatives could be tempted to advise him to find a new club where he can kick on with his development if their client does not experience regular opportunities.





Kennedy made 13 appearances for the youth sides this season, registering five assists in the process.

