Takes Longer To Recover, I’m Not 21 Now – West Ham Star

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere has admitted that it takes longer for him to recover now that he is older, but insists he still has the determination to play for the Hammers as much as he possibly can.



Wilshere rose through the ranks of Arsenal’s famed Hale End academy and spent ten years at the Emirates before moving to West Ham in the summer of 2018.













The 28-year old midfielder struggled to reach his potential owing to his history with injuries and has struggled to stay fit even after moving to the London Stadium.



The former Arsenal man admits he is still hungry for game time at West Ham after he made a comeback from his groin injury, putting the extended break the Premier League witnessed to good use.





Wilshere insisted recovering gets harder as he gets older, with the Stevenage-born player stressing it takes longer for him to gain sharpness as compared to when he was 21, and claimed he is now only focused on getting minutes under his belt.







“I’ve said it before and I don’t want to keep saying it, but I’m still as hungry now as I was then and I’m in a position now where I just have to play games”, Wilshere told the club’s official site.



“I can’t miss any more for the sake of nobody other than myself, physically and mentally, because it’s a long way back when you get that little bit older.





“I know I’m not old, but I’m not 21 and it takes a while to get that sharpness, you feel really tired after training and it takes a while to recover, but I feel like now I just want to play.”



Wilshere managed to feature in six Premier League games this season before a groin injury put him out, with the break in football giving him time to make a comeback.

