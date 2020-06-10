XRegister
10/06/2020 - 14:03 BST

Celtic Star Attracting Interest From Germany and Belgium

 




Celtic winger Marian Shved is attracting interest from clubs in Germany's Bundesliga and Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, according to the Herald

The 22-year-old has been linked with a potential loan return to former club Karpaty Lviv after struggling to break through into the senior side at Celtic Park. 


 



Karpaty are claimed to want to take Shved back on loan, but a source close to the player has dismissed thoughts such a move could happen.

It is suggested that the wide-man would be looking to move to a higher level if he does leave Celtic. 
 


And Shved does have interest, with sides in Germany's Bundesliga and Belgium's top flight looking at his situation.



It is unclear which clubs are keen on Shved, but his future is likely to depend on the views of Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

Lennon will have to decide whether the Ukrainian is part of his plans for the 2020/21 campaign, or whether a departure should be entertained.
 


Shved has made just three appearances for Celtic since joining the club and is under contract with the Scottish champions for another three years.
 