Chelsea Loanee Under Microscope As Club Consider Asking Blues For Fresh Deal

Roma are mulling a potential move to try to sign Davide Zappacosta on loan for the 2020/21 season, with a decision set to be made at the end of the current Serie A campaign.



Zappacosta joined Chelsea in the summer of 2017 from Serie A side Torino, with the Blues forking out €28m for the defender.













However, a lack of game time at Stamford Bridge saw the 27-year old leave England for Italy, with the Italian joining Roma on a season-long loan last August.



Unfortunately for Zappacosta, he was quickly hit with a cruciate ligament injury, sidelining him.





He is now ready to go again and feature for Roma in the extended Serie A season and the club will use the period to decide whether to ask Chelsea for another loan deal, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera.







The Italy international will be looking for chances to impress Roma over the coming weeks.



The break in European football in early March meant Zappacosta had ample of time to make a comeback from his injury, with the player now fit to take part in first-team sessions and eager to prove his worth on the pitch.





Zappacosta’s contract with Chelsea runs through to the summer of 2022 and it is unclear if he is part of Frank Lampard's plans going forward.

