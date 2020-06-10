Crystal Palace In No Mood To Let 30-Year-Old Leave On Cheap

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace are not prepared to let Lyon target Mamadou Sakho depart on a cut-price deal, according to Sky Sports.



Lyon are looking at a move for the injury prone centre-back as they bid to bolster their defensive options this summer, but it is unclear how much they will be willing to pay for a player now in his 30s.













Sakho is attracted to the idea of a move to Les Gones as he looks to play regularly and push his way back into the France team.



However, Crystal Palace are not prepard to let the former Liverpool defender depart Selhurt Park on a cut-price deal.





It is claimed that the Eagles will be looking for close to £10m to convince them to let Sakho leave in the summer.







Sakho has made just eight appearances in the Premier League for Crystal Palace so far this season.



An experienced performer, the centre-back has made over 150 appearances in Ligue 1 and 118 in the Premier League.





It remains to be seen if any club will be able to agree a deal with Crystal Palace to sign him when the transfer window opens again.

