Inside Futbol

10/06/2020 - 20:28 BST

Doing This Gives You More Chances To Play – Crystal Palace Starlet

 




Crystal Palace starlet David Omilabu insists he understands that being adaptable and able to play in different positions will give him more of an opportunity to play in his career.

Omilabu is a part of Crystal Palace’s Under-18 side and the teenager is still working on his development in the club’s youth set-up.  


 



The youngster can play anywhere across the front line, adding a bit of versatility to his game, something which he highlights as an important factor to getting into the first team.

Omilabu stressed as a professional footballer, a player must be able to adapt and play in different positions if they wish to make more appearances for the team.
 


The forward insists adding versatility and adaptability increases any player’s chances of featuring on a regular basis, claiming it was something he learned about the game this year.



“As a professional, you need to be adaptable and play in different positions”, Omilabu told the club’s official site.

“Quite simply, it gives you a greater chance of getting in the team.
 


“And this year I’ve learnt that I needed to add that versatility to my game.”

Omilabu will be looking to kick on with development in the Eagle’s youth academy, with his ultimate aim to feature for the first team in the future.
 