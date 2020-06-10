Everton and Tottenham Hotspur Keep Tabs On 25-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on the situation of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.



The France international has found favour with Blues boss Frank Lampard, having made 33 appearances this season, but could still be on the move this summer.













He is claimed to be ready for a new challenge if the opportunity presents itself and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, is on the radar of two Premier League sides.



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho appreciates Zouma's qualities and the two men have kept in touch.





It is suggested that Mourinho would welcome the chance to work with the 25-year-old once again.







Everton, where Zouma was on loan in the 2018/19 season, are also keeping close tabs on the Chelsea man's situation.



The Toffees continue to rate the Frenchman highly and could make a move to add him to Carlo Ancelotti's ranks at Goodison Park.





Zouma is under contract at Chelsea until 2023 and is keen to kick on over the coming year as he bids to consolidate his spot in the France team.

