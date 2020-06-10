XRegister
10/06/2020 - 08:02 BST

Everton Playing Waiting Game On Transfer Decision, Club In No Rush

 




Everton are playing the waiting game over whether they will be able to keep hold of Djibril Sidibe. 

The defender is on loan at Goodison Park from Ligue 1 side Monaco and the Toffees have a purchase option set at around €17m. 


 



It had been assumed the Premier League side would trigger it to keep hold of the 27-year-old, but the changed landscape of football is now set to play its part.

Everton are looking for a new season-long loan, according to French sports daily L'Equipe
 


However, Monaco are in no mood to take a quick decision on Everton's desire and the principality club are poised to assess what to do.



They are waiting to take into account the view of their potential sporting director, claimed to be likely to be Paul Mitchell.

Sidibe has another two years left to run on his contract at the Stade Louis II. 
 


The defender feels happy at Everton however and looks in no hurry to head back to Monaco.

He enjoys the trust of Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and has made 24 appearances for the Toffees. 
 