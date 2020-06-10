He’s Kind of Complete – Former Liverpool Star On Reds Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Fabio Aurelio believes that full-back Andrew Robertson is a complete player because of his effectiveness in both attack as well as in defence.



Robertson was snapped up by the Reds from Hull City in the summer of 2017, following which he has proved to be an integral member of Jurgen Klopp's side.













So far the Scotland international has managed 119 appearances for his side, setting up as many as 25 goals, while being equally effective in his primary role as a left-back, helping goalkeeper Alisson keep clean sheets.



Aurelio, who was himself was a left-back during his playing days, insists that Robertson is a complete player and his ability in one-on-one situations makes him a favourite of manager Klopp.





"He's kind of the complete player because physically he's well capable of going forward and going back he defends very well", Aurelio told LFC TV.







"He's quick, so his one-v-one is good and defensively that's very important in the scheme Klopp plays. He goes forward very easily.



"One thing that calls my attention is that he's always improving, he's not comfortable in his situation being first choice. You will see that in every game he plays as his last one, so that's courage."





Together with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aurelio believes that the Reds have two full-backs who can help the side play in any kind of way.



"The two full-backs of Liverpool right now are unbelievable. We can contest in any kind of way."



When action resumes on 17th June, Liverpool will need six points or just two wins in their remaining nine games to win the Premier League title.

