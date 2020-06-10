XRegister
10/06/2020 - 17:39 BST

I Don’t Regret Not Signing For Liverpool Anymore – Marseille Star

 




Marseille midfielder Maxime Lopez has revealed he rejected an advance from Liverpool when he was 16, but insists he does not regret turning down the chance to join the Reds.

Lopez has risen through the ranks of Marseille’s youth academy and established himself as a first-team player at Les Olympiens.  


 



The 22-year old has a contract with the club that lasts through to the summer of next season and he has been linked with Premier League sides.

However, the former France Under-21 international insisted even though he is not certain about his future, his preference is to continue his stay Marseille.
 


Lopez revealed he turned down Liverpool’s advances when the club made an attempt to sign him at the age of 16 and added he does not regret his decision to stay at the Ligue 1 club.



“I have one year left on my contract. At the moment, I have no sign of what will happen”, Lopez told French radio station RMC.

“I have nothing more to say. We don't know what can happen.
 


“I would like to extend it for sure but the ball is not in my court. I'm fine in Marseille."

Lopez's career path could have been very different had he answered Liverpool's call, but he does not regret staying in France.

"[Liverpool] had done everything to get me to sign.

"I hesitated a lot, but today I don't regret it anymore."

Lopez made 23 Ligue 1 appearances for the club this season, tallying three goals in the process.
 