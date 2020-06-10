Leeds United Suffer Injury Blow

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have suffered an injury blow with striker Jean-Kevin Augustin picking up a knock.



The Whites snapped up Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window, with the deal containing an obligation for the club to keep him on a permanent basis from the summer.













Augustin has had no impact so far though, taking time to get up to Marcelo Bielsa's fitness level demands and then struggling with injuries.



He has been working hard throughout the season break, but has now suffered a setback, according to The Athletic.





It is claimed that Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring strain, something which will raise further doubts over whether he can contribute over the coming weeks.







Leeds are due to restart their Championship campaign on 21st June when they take on Cardiff City.



The Whites sit top of the Championship table and strongly placed to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.





However, with teams returning following a lengthy break and having to play games behind closed doors, the jury is out on which sides will be able to hit the ground running.

