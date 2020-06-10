Leroy Sane Arrival Wouldn’t Be Problem For Me – Bayern Munich Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has insisted he is not worried about the prospect of Leroy Sane joining from Manchester City.



The Bavarians wanted to sign Sane from Manchester City last summer, but injury scuppered any thoughts of a move; however, they are again chasing the Germany international this summer.













If Sane joins Bayern Munich then it would mean further competition for former Juventus man Coman, but it is not a prospect which is keeping him awake at night.



Coman insists that Bayern Munich know what he can do and believes Sane's situation does not affect his own.





He told German magazine Sport Bild: "When I came to FC Bayern, we had Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa and me.







"And I was still a young player, with the legends Ribery and Robben before me!



"You can see from that that this is not a problem for me.





"If Sane came, it would not be a problem!



"Unless the club say to me that they no longer need me.



"But I think that the club know what they have in me.



"Leroy Sane's situation as nothing to do with my own future", Coman added.



Coman, 23, initially joined Bayern Munich on loan from Juventus in 2015 before then signing for the German giants on a permanent basis.



So far this season Coman has made 29 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring six goals and providing six assists.

