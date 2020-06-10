Now Get Back To Work – Celtic Star Focusing On 10-in-a-row

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has urged his team-mates to knuckle down in preparing for what could be an historic season in 2020/21.



The Bhoys picked up their ninth successive top flight title this season after the league was brought to an early close; they held a 13-point lead over Rangers.













Edouard has won Celtic's Player of the Year award and his performances have meant there may be interest from other clubs in him in the summer.



However, in a clear sign he is keen to stay, the Frenchman has urged his team-mates to knuckle down and focus on securing an historic tenth title in a row next season.





“Every season we want to win the title”, Edouard told Celtic TV.







"This year is nine in-a-row, and next year I hope it is 10 in-a-row. This will be historic for the club.



“It’s very important for the club, for the fans, for the team, for all of the staff.



"We now need to go back to work for next season, and I hope that we can win this title for 10 in-a-row.”





Celtic are able to start training again later this week, while the Scottish league is aiming to start the 2020/21 season in August, though games are expected to be played behind closed doors.

