Play Like Liverpool – KV Oostende’s New Supremo Sets Target

KV Oostende's new executive president Gauthier Ganaye is keen for the Belgian side to play like Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, even though he thinks it may mean an initial lack of success.



Ganaye has been brought in to guide the club's sporting policy and policy outside the sporting arena.













He has no doubt which side he wants to see Oostende play like, with Ganaye full of admiration for the way that Klopp's Liverpool go about their business.



With German Alexander Blessin having been appointed as the club's new coach, Ganaye has sent a clear message over the way in which he should look to set-up Oostende.





The executive president told Focus-WTV: "Counter-pressing is very intense. From the moment you lose the ball, the players closest to you must capture the ball as quickly as possible.







"If that happens very high up the pitch, you have a lot of shots on target.



"That is excitng. That is Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool", Ganaye stressed.





"Do not expect playoff football at KV Oostende next season, but the way of play will make up for it."



Oostende finished second from bottom in the Belgian top flight this season, but with the campaign ended early relegation has not been enforced.

