Inside FutbolInside Futbol

10/06/2020 - 13:55 BST

Serie A Side Keen On Liverpool Midfielder But Not Keen On Loan

 




Lazio are keen on Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic and would want to conclude a permanent transfer with the Reds. 

Grujic has been on Lazio's radar for several years and the club's sporting director Igli Tare a big fan of his talents. 


 



The Serie A side looked at Grujic two years ago before he left Liverpool for Hertha Berlin on loan, but with the Reds unwilling to sell and only interested in a loan did not progress their interest.

With Liverpool willing to sell Grujic this summer, Lazio are back in the picture, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport
 


Lazio do not like loan deals and prefer permanent signings, meaning that Tare is now looking closely at a swoop for Grujic.



It is claimed that Liverpool want in the region of €12m to sign Grujic.

The 24-year-old midfielder has shone on loan at Hertha Berlin in Germany and this season has made 27 appearances for the capital club in all competitions, scoring four goals.
 


Last term Grujic made 23 appearances for Hertha Berlin, scoring five times.

His deal with Liverpool runs until 2023.
 