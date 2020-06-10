Signing Kai Havertz Would Give Frank Lampard This – Former Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley believes the Blues’ flexibility in terms of squad depth would be unbelievable if they managed to bring in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.



Havertz has been linked with a number of clubs, with Chelsea the latest side to enter the race for the in-demand 20-year-old.













The 20-year old Leverkusen midfielder is hot property, with European heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich already holding talks with the German club over the prospect of signing the youngster.



Ex-Chelsea midfielder Burley feels if the London-based club are successful in their pursuit to add the player to their ranks, it would give the manager Frank Lampard an incredible amount of flexibility, with the 48-year old stressing there would be a number of ways the Blues could set up against their opponents.





Burley feels though with so many options available to the manager, it would be difficult for anyone to nail down a place, indicating that rotation may be the order of the day.







“If they manage to bring in two signings, that’s a big if”, Burley said on ESPN FC.



“You've got [Timo] Werner, you’ve got Havertz, you’ve got [Christian] Pulisic, you’ve got Tammy Abraham there, [Olivier] Giroud’s still there as we speak, but it won’t be for very long. You’ve got [Callum] Hudson Odoi on the other side, you’ve got [Ruben] Loftus Cheek coming back as an attacking midfielder, you've got Mason Mount in there.





“So, it would give him [Lampard] an unbelievable amount of flexibility in terms of what way he wanted to play and with the personnel in those positions.



“If he wanted to play with a front three he could.



"If he wanted to play with a bit more physicality, with Tammy Abraham and a partner, he could.



"If he wanted to play with a [N’Golo] Kante and two sitting midfielders and play a floating number 10 in front – it could be Mount, it could be Kai Havertz.



“So the flexibility would be amazing, but I tell you what, it would be a frontline [with so many options] that it would be hard to get into the team.”



Chelsea have already triggered Timo Werner’s release clause, with the RB Leipzig striker set to join the Blues when the current season ends.

