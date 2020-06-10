Tottenham Target Ryan Fraser Could Still Sign Short-term Extension

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Ryan Fraser could yet agree to sign a short-term extension at Bournemouth to see out the season, according to the Sun.



Premier League clubs are scrambling to extend the deals of players due to be out of contract at the end of the month as they seek to ensure they are in a strong position to finish the season.













Bournemouth have a series of players out of contract, but Charlie Daniels, Simon Francis, Artur Borac and Andrew Surman are poised to agree deals to complete the campaign.



Fraser, who has been linked with Tottenham, is tipped not to follow suit.





However, it is claimed that the situation is not cut and dried, and Fraser could still decide to extend his deal.







Bournemouth want him to see out the campaign and though it is at present looking unlikely he will sign an extension, it has not been ruled out.



If the 26-year-old does not sign an extension he will be able to leave on a free transfer and sign for another club from 1st July.





However, the winger would not be able to play for his new club until the 2020/21 campaign due to registration rules.

