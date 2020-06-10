We Have To Go Full Throttle – West Ham Midfielder On Hitting Ground Running

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has stressed the need for his team to go full throttle when the season resumes given the precarious situation they find themselves in.



The Hammers have nine games left to be played, from which they have to salvage their season following a dismal run of form over the course of the 29 games which has left them out of the bottom three only on goal difference.













However, the task is not going to be without challenges given the fact that West Ham still have teams such as Wolves, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United to face.



Rice believes that his team will be ready, particularly for their London derbies against Chelsea and Tottenham, as he believes that those games give his side that "extra push" to perform.





“We can’t go easy into the nine games – it has to be full throttle now”, Rice told his club's official site.







“We know the position we’re in and it’s not good enough, so we have to give 100 per cent to achieve the best outcome.



“We know, me and all the players, that we have to give everything to get the win every time we step on the pitch.





“We’ll be ready, no question.



"Wolves is the first one, then we’ve got Chelsea and Spurs and we’re always up for a derby as it always gives you that extra spurt to go out there and win those games so, when they come, I’m sure we’ll go out there and give them tough games.



“We’ve had some great results in those London games in recent times, so we’ll be ready for everything that comes at us and we’ll go out there and give it everything we’ve got.”



Before the season stopped, West Ham had won just one of their previous four league games, losing three.

