We’ll Play Him As Much As We Can – Coach On West Ham Star As Loan End Looms

IFK Norrkoping coach Jens Gustafsson has stated he will play West Ham United loan star Sead Haksabanovic as much as possible before the end of his loan spell.



Haksabanovic is on loan at the Swedish side from West Ham and the agreement runs out at the end of this month.













Norrkoping want to extend Haksabanovic's stay, but have not yet been able to reach an agreement with the Hammers, which means as things stand he is still due to return to the London Stadium soon.



The Swedish side are in action on 14th June against Kalmar as they start their Allsvenskan campaign and Gustafsson is intending to play Haksabanovic until the last possible minute.





"Firstly, we have an agreement proving that he is our player until 30th June", Gustafsson told Sportbladet.







"Until then, we will use him as much as we can. For the other part, Sead's future, West Ham control that."



Haksabanovic could leave a big hole in the Norrkoping team if he departs at the end of June, but Gustafsson is not thinking that far ahead.





"We must accept that", the coach added.



"We have so many matches before then, so there is no need to look too far ahead."



Following their clash against Kalmar, Norrkoping are in action against AIK.

