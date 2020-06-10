West Ham Join Race For 26-Year-Old Chile Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have joined the chase for Fiorentina midfielder Erick Pulgar.



The Chile international is set to be a man in demand when the summer transfer window opens for business and a host of sides are keen on his services.













La Liga giants Sevilla are one of the clubs interested in Pulgar, but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, West Ham have now joined the race.



David Moyes wants to boost his midfield and Pulgar appears to be someone the Scottish tactician rates.





Pulgar only joined Fiorentina last summer and wasted no time in making himself a regular feature of the side.







Operating in midfield, the Chile international has clocked 25 appearances in Serie A for Fiorentina so far and has even chipped in with four goals, netting against Napoli, Genoa and AC Milan (twice).



Pulgar made the move to Europe with Bologna in 2015.





As part of the deal which took the midfielder to Fiorentina, Bologna would be entitled to part of the transfer fee if he moves on.

