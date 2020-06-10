Wolves Talent Admits Admiration For Manchester City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves talent Joe O'Shaughnessy has admitted he grew supporting Manchester United, but has revealed his favourite player in the Premier League is Manchester City’s Ederson.



O'Shaughnessy has been at Wolves for a year, with the 17-year old previously enjoying spells at Burnley and Wrexham.













The former Clarets youth goalkeeper is part of Wolves’ Under-18 set-up, with the player looking to climb his way up to the first-team in the future.



The youngster grew up in Warrington and has admitted that during his formative years he followed Manchester United.





“Man United. Through and through”, he told the club’s official site when asked which club he used to support.







O'Shaughnessy is still only 17 years of age and of the limited experience he has had in football, he picked one moment which he feels has been the best for him so far.



“Joining Wolves and becoming a footballer full-time. I just wanted to leave school and crack on with football.”





The teenage talent, who used to be a striker when he first started to play but is now a goalkeeper, is a fan of Manchester City’s number one shot-stopper Ederson.



He revealed: “Ederson [is my favourite current player]”.



The young goalkeeper will be looking to make his mark next season after the current season at youth level was brought to an early close.

