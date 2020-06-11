Chelsea Touch Base With Ligue 1 Star’s Agents

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have touched base with the agents of Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa as the Blues assess options to add to Frank Lampard's squad.



Kurzawa signed for PSG in 2015 for €23m making the move to the French capital from Monaco.













The defender is out of contract this summer and is open to a new challenge away from the Parc des Princes, something which has seen him linked with a host of clubs across Europe.



Arsenal have been strongly linked with the 27-year-old, but Kurzawa could end up at a different London club if he does choose to move to the Premier League.





According to French magazine France Football, the defender's agents have been approached by Chelsea about a potential move.







Kurzawa is interested of the idea of playing for Chelsea, but the defender is waiting to hear further details as the Premier League side already have Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso as options on the left side of their defence.



With the former Monaco man’s contract up in a few weeks’ time, Kurzawa is not short of potential suitors after he already rejected advances from Inter.





Kurzawa made 14 Ligue 1 appearances for his side this season, with PSG eventually crowned champions by the French football authorities after the league was brought to a halt in early March.

