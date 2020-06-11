In My Opinion – Everton Attacker Sure On Carlo Ancelotti

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton star Richarlison has hailed manager Carlo Ancelotti as one of the best of all time and has revealed he finds it a privilege to work under someone as accomplished as the Italian.



Ancelotti was appointed in charge of Everton in late December, after his predecessor Marco Silva left the Toffees in the drop zone following a 5-2 defeat in the hands of rivals Liverpool.













The Italian has managed to steady the ship at Everton, with the club now sitting in 12th place and targeting a European spot finish to end the season.



Toffees forward Richarlison has lauded his manager, claiming the 60-year old Italian is one of the best managers around in the game, with the Brazilian admitting it is a privilege for him to work under Ancelotti.





Richarlison believes the club are going to achieve a lot of things with Ancelotti, highlighting the ex-Bayern Munich’s boss’ winning mentality, with him claiming the tactician does not accept anything less than the maximum.







"Carlo is one of the greatest of all time and it has been a privilege to work with him”, Richarlison was quoted as saying by Everton’s official site.



“I am learning a lot from him and I am sure we will achieve good things together.





“Ancelotti is one of the greatest coaches in history, in my opinion. I think the club has a lot to gain from him.



“He has a winning spirit and does not accept less than the maximum you can leave on the pitch.



“This mentality and the respect everyone has for him are very important and will help us a lot.”



Ancelotti has coached some of the biggest clubs in European football, winning numerous trophies with his previous clubs, including the Champions League, Premier League and Serie A.

