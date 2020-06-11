La Liga Giants Touch Base With Entourage of Everton Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sevilla have been in touch with the entourage of Everton full-back Djibril Sidibe.



The defender is on a season-long loan at Goodison Park from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco and Everton hold a purchase option to snap him up permanently.













However, given the changed landscape of football, the Toffees want Monaco to agree to a fresh season-long loan.



Everton's reluctance to sign Sidibe permanently could open up a window of opportunity for Sevilla who, according to French radio station RMC, have been in touch with the defender's entourage.





Sevilla want to sign a right-back and have zeroed in as Sidibe as an option.







Monaco are open to seeing Sidibe leave again this summer and it remains to be seen if Sevilla's interest will affect Everton's approach over the defender.



Sidibe is happy at Everton and has been handed regular game time on Merseyside.





Sevilla though could have Champions League football to offer as they sit in third place in La Liga.

