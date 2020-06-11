Leeds United Poised To Capture Juan Foyth

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United will snap up Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth on a loan deal when the transfer window swings back open.



Foyth, who was signed by Jose Mourinho's predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, is out of favour with the Portuguese and is set to try to put his career back on track in Yorkshire.













According to Argentine daily Ole, Foyth will head to link up with Marcelo Bielsa's side on a season-long loan deal when the transfer window opens.



Foyth is keen to play regular football and is likely to be given the opportunity at Elland Road.





Leeds are set to lose Ben White, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, at the end of the season and in Foyth they have someone to slot in as a replacement.







The Whites were unable to secure a purchase option on White and it is unclear if they will have one on Foyth.



Tottenham beat off competition from Paris Saint-Germain to land Foyth, signing a player considered to be a bright prospect.





He has not though kicked on in at Spurs and is now poised to link up with countryman Bielsa at Leeds.

