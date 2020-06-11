XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

11/06/2020 - 15:17 BST

Liverpool Return For Former Red Dismissed, Deal Impossible

 




Liverpool re-signing Philippe Coutinho has been dubbed impossible, according to The Athletic

Coutinho is expected to be on the move when the transfer window swings open for business again, with Bayern Munich, where he is on loan, set to not take up their option to sign him permanently.


 



Barcelona will again look to move Coutinho on and he has been linked with several clubs, including Newcastle United and Chelsea.

A return to Anfield, where he starred for Liverpool, has regularly been floated as an option.
 


However, it has decisively been ruled out, with Liverpool claimed to have no plan to take Coutinho back to his former stomping ground.



Liverpool recently backed out of a deal to sign Timo Werner after the club's bosses decided the finances to complete the swoop would not be made available.

Coutinho could be available on loan from Barcelona, but it appears the Reds have opted to go in a different direction. 
 


The Brazilian midfielder made 201 appearances for Liverpool during his spell at Anfield and hit the back of the net on 54 occasions.
 