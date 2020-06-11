Liverpool Return For Former Red Dismissed, Deal Impossible

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool re-signing Philippe Coutinho has been dubbed impossible, according to The Athletic.



Coutinho is expected to be on the move when the transfer window swings open for business again, with Bayern Munich, where he is on loan, set to not take up their option to sign him permanently.













Barcelona will again look to move Coutinho on and he has been linked with several clubs, including Newcastle United and Chelsea.



A return to Anfield, where he starred for Liverpool, has regularly been floated as an option.





However, it has decisively been ruled out, with Liverpool claimed to have no plan to take Coutinho back to his former stomping ground.







Liverpool recently backed out of a deal to sign Timo Werner after the club's bosses decided the finances to complete the swoop would not be made available.



Coutinho could be available on loan from Barcelona, but it appears the Reds have opted to go in a different direction.





The Brazilian midfielder made 201 appearances for Liverpool during his spell at Anfield and hit the back of the net on 54 occasions.

