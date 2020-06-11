Must Be Doing Something Right – Rangers Linked Lewis Ferguson On Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Lewis Ferguson thinks being linked with a move away from Aberdeen, with Rangers claimed to hold an interest in him, means he is on the right path.



The midfielder impressed at Pittodrie this season and has been handed the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year award.













Ferguson, 20, is the son of former Rangers midfielder Derek and the nephew of Gers legend Barry.



Steven Gerrard is claimed to be an admirer and Rangers said to have an eye on adding Ferguson to the ranks over the course of the summer, while he has also been linked with English Championship side Brentford.





Ferguson insists he is not paying too much notice to the speculation, though is aware of it and thinks it must mean he is on the right path as a player.







"I’ve just seen [the transfer speculation] the same way as everybody else. I don’t read too much into that but I’ve obviously been shown it on social media and stuff", Ferguson was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"When you see stuff like that, you’re obviously doing something right to have clubs looking at you. But my full focus is on getting back to training with Aberdeen and playing next season.





"The past couple of seasons at Aberdeen I’ve wanted to achieve things and get trophies", the 20-year-old stressed.



"Nothing’s changed; this season the aim is to try and get silverware.



"Everyone in their football career wants to win trophies and it’s no different for me."



Aberdeen have Ferguson under contract for a further four years and it is unclear how much any club might have to pay to take him away from Pittodrie.

