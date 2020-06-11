No Rangers Approach For Scottish Premiership Star Despite Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have not made a move to snap up Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, despite having considered signing a different type of striker to Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos.



The Gers are looking at their options to add to the squad over the summer as they prepare for a crunch Scottish Premiership campaign next season.













Livingston hitman Dykes has been floated as a potential signing for Rangers, with the club having looked at adding a different striker to Defoe and Morelos.



However, according to The Athletic, Rangers have not made an approach for Dykes.





It remains to be seen if one will come, but Rangers still have a decision to make over whether to try to keep hold of Florian Kamberi.







Kamberi's loan spell at Rangers expired on Tuesday and he is officially back on the books at Hibernian.



He made a positive impression at Ibrox, but the Gers have so far not appeared keen to talk permanent deals terms with Hibs.





It is claimed that already several clubs have been in touch with Hibernian to ask about snapping Kamberi up.

