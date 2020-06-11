Rangers Working On Double Deal For Talents

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are working on deals for two young strikers.



The Scottish giants are expected to add to their squad when the transfer window swings open for business and continuing to bolster their development squad remains a priority.













To that end Rangers are currently working on two deals for young strikers, who would slot into the development squad, according to The Athletic.



It is unclear who the two players in question are, but Rangers will be looking to push agreements over the line.





They have a number of attacking options in the development squad, but are keen to continue to recruit.







Rangers' development squad reached the semi-final of the Scottish Challenge Cup this season, being edged out by Inverness Caldeonian Thistle.



A number of talents have been tipped to push up into Steven Gerrard's senior squad and the manager has not been shy about involving youngsters he rates in senior training.





The new season in Scotland is set to begin in August, with Gerrard under pressure to stop Celtic from retaining the title.

