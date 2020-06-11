Thiago Silva Not Finished Yet – Former Premier League Star On Arsenal Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea centre-back Frank Leboeuf believes Arsenal linked Thiago Silva would fit in nicely at many Premier League clubs and is not ready to write the 35-year-old off yet.



Silva's contract with Paris Saint-Germain runs out in the summer with Premier League club Arsenal touted as a potential destination for the Brazilian defender.













The 35-year old is reaching the twilight of his career and questions have been asked about his physical and mental ability to make it in the Premier League.



Ex-Chelsea defender Leboeuf believes Silva’s compatriot at PSG, Marquinhos, is stronger than him mentally, with the 52-year old stressing the veteran centre-back has garnered criticism in France, with many pointing fingers at him over the club's failure to win the Champions League.





However, Leboeuf believes Silva still has a lot to offer, claiming the ex-AC Milan defender can still make it at plenty of clubs in England’s top tier and insisting the player is in good shape to compete at the highest level.







“He has been criticised a lot at Paris Saint-Germain and also after the 2014 [World Cup], about the character [he has] that the guy is crying very easily and it is why maybe Paris Saint-Germain did not win the Champions League”, Leboeuf told ESPN FC when asked about the Arsenal link.



“He did not play the first leg against Barcelona but he was playing for the Remontada [the comeback]. He has been criticised a lot and I’ve never been very nice to him.





“For example, Marquinhos is stronger mentally than him, but he is definitely a fantastic player. He is not done yet. He is still in a good shape and he will fit.



“He will fit in many, many clubs in the Premier League for sure.”



Silva has made over 300 appearances for PSG in his eight-year stay at the club, winning the Ligue 1 title seven times.

