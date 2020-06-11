West Ham Star Out On Loan Hailed For Winning Attitude, Energy, Determination

Follow @insidefutbol





Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has heaped praise on West Ham loanee Josh Cullen, who he believes has a winning attitude which is combined with unmatched energy, determination and quality on the ball.



Bowyer's side have reached an agreement with West Ham to extend Cullen's loan through until the end of the Championship season.













The Charlton boss is pleased that West Ham have agreed to let Cullen see out the campaign with the Addicks.



And Bowyer is a firm fan of what Cullen brings to his Charlton side, lauding the West Ham loanee for possessing a winning attitude, energy and quality on the ball.





“I think all the Charlton fans will know how important Josh is for us, so I’m pleased to have him with us until the end of the season", Bowyer told his club's official site.







"We’d like to thank West Ham for making it happen.



“He has a winning attitude and the energy, determination and quality on the ball he possesses help us both in and out of possession.”





The player on his part stressed the desire to finish the job he has started and insisted that he is now looking forward to ending the season on a strong note.



“There is still a job to be done. There are nine massive games to go and it was always in my head to be a part of that.



"You want to finish what you started and it’s been a long journey up until now, but it’s not finished.



“It was a straightforward decision and I feel like I owe it to the club. The fans have backed me from day one and been brilliant to me.



“Everyone around the club, the manager, the staff and the players are all fighting for the same goal so I’m really looking forward to the season getting restarted and finishing strong.”



Charlton are involved in a scrap against relegation from the Championship and sit third from bottom, two points away from safety and with nine more games to play.

