Wolves Go In With Bid For Arsenal Target Axel Disasi

Wolves have tabled a bid of €15m for Reims defender Axel Disasi as they bid to beat their competitors to snap up the Arsenal target.



Reims centre-back Disasi has attracted attention due to his impressive performances for the Ligue 1 side and he has been linked with a host of clubs.













Disasi has made the centre-back position his own this season and Reims are expecting to lose him, with Arsenal, Rennes and West Ham all being linked with an interest.



However, Wolves have now gone in with an offer for Disasi as they attempt to beat off competition and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, their proposal is set at €15m.





While Reims have taken note of the offer, the player's entourage are claimed to be looking for a big package for their client.







Disasi’s contract with Reims lasts until the end of next season, though it remains to be seen if the French side view €15m as enough to let him go.



The 22-year old started and completed 90 minutes in every league game for Reims this season, barring their last game against Brest.





The Frenchman’s efforts with Reims saw his side finish in sixth place with 41 points, conceding just 21 goals, after the season was ended.

