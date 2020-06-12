Arsenal Yet To Make Concrete Move For Jonathan David, Gunners Are Aware

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are aware of highly rated Gent striker Jonathan David, but have made no concrete move to secure his services, according to the Daily Telegraph.



The Gunners have been linked with wanting to sign the 20-year-old attacker, who has caught the eye with his displays for Gent in Belgium.













It has been claimed in Belgium that Arsenal have now approached David's agent and held initial talks over a possible move for the Canada international to the Emirates Stadium.



However, those claims are wide of the mark and Arsenal have not made any concrete move in David's direction yet.





The Gunners are aware of the Gent attacker and his qualities, while they have scouted him.







It is though rated as unlikely that they will make a move for David unless either Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave this summer.



David was in red hot form for Gent this season and grabbed 23 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for the Belgian side.





He struck against Roma in the Europa League knockout phase and Gent have him under contract for a further three years, with an asking price north of €25m having been set.

