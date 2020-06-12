Barcelona Prepared For Financial Step To Ease Exit of Chelsea and Newcastle Target Philippe Coutinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona will subsidise Philippe Coutinho's salary to allow him to stay away from the Camp Nou this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph, with the midfielder linked with Chelsea and Newcastle United.



Coutinho is currently on loan at German giants Bayern Munich and the Allianz Arena outfit have a purchase option included in the loan agreement.













Bayern Munich are not expected to trigger the option and Coutinho has already been linked with a return to the Premier League, where he played for Liverpool.



Chelsea are interested in Coutinho as a fall-back option, while the player's entourage are claimed to be keen on the project on offer at Newcastle.





And Barcelona are prepared to make a move for Coutinho this summer easier for clubs interested.







The Catalan giants will cover a portion of his salary if he leaves on loan again, with the midfielder earning over £200,000 per week in Spain.



Coutinho will also be considered for a player swap deal and an outright transfer, but Barcelona may have to cover any reduction in wages which results for the Brazilian.





Now 28 years old, Coutinho was sold by Liverpool to Barcelona in the January 2018 transfer window for an initial €105m, with the Reds using the cash to finance the purchases of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

