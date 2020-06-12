Birmingham City Set Key Box Next Manager Must Tick

Follow @insidefutbol





Birmingham City want a manager with promotion experience to take over when Pep Clotet departs, according to the Sun.



The Championship side confirmed earlier this week that Clotet will leave his post as head coach when the season concludes.













Clotet, 43, is to explore other coaching opportunities, something which will end his stint in charge of Blues.



The Spanish tactician was assisting Garry Monk, but was then appointed as his successor, albeit on an initial interim basis, last summer.





Now Birmingham are kicking off the search for a new man to come in.







A number of managers have been linked with the post, including Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer and former Birmingham midfielder Lee Carsley.



However, Birmingham are operaring with a key criteria as they look for a manager who has promotion experience to take over.





The club want someone who knows how to get teams over the line and out of the division, something which may narrow the field of candidates significantly.

