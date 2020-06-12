XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

12/06/2020 - 14:05 BST

Demands of Entourage of Arsenal and West Ham Target Could Give Suitors Pause

 




The demands of Arsenal, West Ham United and Wolves target Axel Disasi could well give his suitors pause for thought, it has been claimed.

The defender has impressed with Reims and a transfer scramble for the 22-year-old is on the cards this summer, when the window swings open.  


 



Wolves are claimed to have now slapped in a €15m bid for Disasi as they bid to get the ball on his capture rolling.

But according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Disasi's entourage have high demands for the defender.
 


It is claimed their demands are so high that it could give clubs interested in Disasi pause for thought.



Arsenal are keen on the 22-year-old, while West Ham have also been linked with him and it remains to be seen if either club will go in with a bid now that Wolves have made an offer.

He made 32 appearances for Reims over the course of the season, picking up just three yellow cards.
 


The Reims defence conceded only 21 goals in 28 Ligue 1 games, the best defensive record in the French top flight.
 