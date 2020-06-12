For Me He’s England’s Number 1 – Sheffield United Star On Dean Henderson

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore has lauded his team-mate Dean Henderson, with the 30-year-old backing the Manchester United loanee for a wonderful career and stressing he feels proud to be involved in his success.



Henderson came through the youth ranks at Manchester United's academy and has been sent out on a series of loan spells by the Old Trafford club to build up experience.













The 23-year old is currently on the books at Sheffield United, who he helped win promotion to the Premier League last season.



Moore operates as back-up for the goalkeeper and feels he is part of Henderson’s success at Bramall Lane, stressing he is always willing to help the former England Under-21 star.





Moore claims he has no regrets playing second fiddle to the Red Devils loanee, insisting he is happy to fill in for Henderson if he encounters a bad patch of form.







"For me, I've got England's number one in front of me, I'm proud to be part of Deano's success”, Moore told the club’s official site.



“I'm always there to help him and advise him if he needs it. He's going to go on to have an incredible career and you can only have that success with having two players per position.





"I've been at football clubs where there is a bitterness of not playing.



"It's not an acceptance of not playing, everyone wants to be in that squad, but it's a case of I'm going to push him and if he does have a bad run of games, I'm going to be ready, but nobody wishes that on anyone, everyone just wants success for the football club and that's massive here."



Henderson has made 27 Premier League appearances for the Blades this season, with the club witnessing a dream return back to the top flight so far and sitting seventh.



Sheffield United will be targeting a Europa League spot when the season resumes.

