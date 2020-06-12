Goal Against Leeds United Was Great – Former Sheffield Wednesday Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Chris Brunt has picked out his long-range strike against Leeds United at Elland Road in 2007 as one of his best goals.



Brunt became a key man for the Owls after joining from Middlesbrough, initially on loan, in 2004.













The central midfielder went on to spend three full seasons with Sheffield Wednesday, making 147 appearances in all competitions, with 25 goals and 16 assists to his name.



Brunt regularly chipped in with goals for Sheffield Wednesday and scored a 35-yard effort at Elland Road in 2007 as the Owls beat Leeds 3-2.





The 35-year-old still remembers his goal against the Whites, with the importance of scoring against the Owls' rivals fresh in his mind.







Brunt told Sheffield Wednesday’s official site: “There were a few decent goals to be honest in my time at Wednesday.



"The one I scored against Leeds was great because of the importance of the game with it being against a rival team."



Brunt also admits he took great pleasure from scoring on home turf, with a goal against Barnsley standing out..



"I loved scoring at Hillsborough. I scored one against Barnsley, we’d been really poor in the game, they had ten men and equalised late on, then in the last minute the ball just dropped, and it could have gone anywhere.





“I think I had about ten shots in the game and every one of them ended up in the Kop. But that one I caught sweet!"



Following his departure from the Owls in 2007, Brunt signed for West Bromwich Albion where he spent 13 years, amassing 419 appearances for the Baggies.



Brunt’s time at The Hawthorns is set to come to an end when his contract expires following the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

