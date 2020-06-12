It’s Nice – Sead Haksabanovic On Swapping West Ham For IFK Norrkoping

Follow @insidefutbol





Sead Haksabanovic has expressed his delight after sealing a permanent move from West Ham United to Swedish side IFK Norrkoping.



The attacking midfielder is on loan at Norrkoping and the club have been attempting to keep him, with his loan deal due to expire at the end of the month.













Now Norrkoping have thrashed out a deal with West Ham and Haksabanovic is free to continue his career at the Swedish side as they get their Allsvenskan campaign up and running.



The attacking midfielder is pleased to have now sealed a permanent switch to Norrkoping and admits he feels good at the club.





"This is where I feel comfortable and this is where I want to be. It's nice that this day has finally arrived", Haksabanovic told Norrkoping's official site.







Norrkoping coach Jens Gustafsson, who has made Haksabanovic a key man at the club, admits that the deal has been a long time in the making.



"We have been working for a very long time for the day when we would find a permanent solution for Sead to come", Gustafsson said.





The attacking midfielder left Swedish side Halmstads to join West Ham in 2017 and is now heading back to his homeland to kick on with his career.

