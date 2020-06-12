Leeds United Attacker Faces Battle To Feature In Any of Last Nine Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Jean-Kevin Augustin faces a battle to be available to play in any of Leeds United's final nine Championship games, according to The Athletic.



The striker has picked up a hamstring injury in a big blow to his hopes of featuring in Leeds' push to seal promotion to the Premier League.













There has been no comment from the Whites on just how serious Augustin's hamstring injury is.



However, it has now been claimed that the striker faces a battle in order to be available for any of the club's final nine league games.





Leeds signed Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window, but he has only been available to boss Marcelo Bielsa for five games.







Despite Augustin not having been able to make an impact for Leeds, the Whites are obligated to sign him for £18m if they seal promotion.



The striker has only clocked 49 minutes of Championship football and Leeds will be hoping he can still come good once he finds his fitness and has a pre-season with Bielsa.





Forking out £18m to sign Augustin though, along with the £15m commitment to sign Helder Costa from Wolves on a permanent basis, means Leeds are already set to spend £33m before adding to their squad.

