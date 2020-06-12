XRegister
12/06/2020 - 15:03 BST

Leeds United Privately Questioning Whether This Makes Sense

 




Leeds United have privately questioned whether making signings in January transfer windows makes sense given Marcelo Bielsa's physical and tactical demands of players.

The Whites added winger Ian Poveda and striker Jean-Kevin Augustin to the senior team mix for Bielsa to call upon in January this year.  


 



However, Augustin has struggled to get up to speed and suffered with injury – he is currently sidelined – while Poveda has also not impacted the first team.

Bielsa has specific demands of his players, both physical and tactical, and according to The Athletic, privately Leeds have questioned whether there is any point in making January transfer window signings unless they arrive in perfect condition.
 


Players arriving mid-season can struggle to quickly get up to a level Bielsa feels is needed to throw them into first team action; his training demands can come as a shock to players not used to them.



The Argentine is also someone who is not keen to chop and change his team, meaning opportunities for new arrivals could be few and far between.

Arsenal loaned Eddie Nketiah to Leeds last summer, but recalled him due to a lack of playing time, as Bielsa continued to hand Patrick Bamford starts as the club's lone striker.
 


Leeds also lost Jack Clarke in January, the winger recalled by Tottenham Hotspur after mainly playing for the Under-23s at Elland Road.
 