My Worry For Chelsea Is Defensively – Former Top Flight Star

Former top flight defender Steve Nicol has admitted if he was a Chelsea fan he would be starting to worry that the club are focusing on strengthening their attack rather than their backline.



The Blues are set to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, while they are also being linked with a big money move for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz.













Chelsea have already landed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, as they look to back boss Frank Lampard in the summer transfer window.



Nicol admits the Blues not only have a strong attacking line going forward, but feels they also have a strong bench with choices for the manager and explained if he supported Chelsea, he would be excited about the team.





However, Nicol feels Chelsea have yet to fix their Achilles heel and is of the view that the Blues should take a look at their backline if they wish to compete at the top; he believes there are question marks over Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.







“If I’m a Chelsea fan, I should be excited because all this talk is about attack, attack, attack. All the names that are mentioned, they are all about going forward”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.



“That would mean that not only would they have a great starting forward line and a great attacking midfield to go forward and win games, but they have choices.





“I mean it’s all great going forward. My worry is defensively.



“Chelsea, what we have seen under Frank Lampard, at their best is when they are going forward.



"And because of having such a young squad and certainly a young strike force, when they are not quite at it, they have lost goals.



“So, it’s fantastic for Chelsea fans to see exciting players being signed, but I think Frank has to at some point has to start thinking about what’s he’s going to do defensively.



“I think [Cesar] Azpilicueta has still got some more miles left in him. If they sign [Ben] Chilwell, he’s a good defender, but they need a centre-back.



“I initially liked Christensen, but he hasn’t been consistently good and Rudiger’s defenitely their best centre-back and he’s good, but he is not world class.”



Chelsea have been linked with a move for Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell and Paris Saint-Germain's Layvin Kurzawa.

