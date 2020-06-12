Not Easy To Have This At Liverpool – Pedro Chirivella Explains Nantes Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Pedro Chirivella makes no bones about the fact that he needed to leave Liverpool to play on a regular basis, after he signed for French Ligue 1 side Nantes.



The French outfit have tempted the midfielder to put pen to paper to a three-year contract and have landed him on a free transfer following the end of his Liverpool deal.













Liverpool offered Chirivella a new contract to keep him at Anfield, but the Spaniard took the decision to head to France to take the next step in his career.



He feels that joining Nantes is a good opportunity as he prioritises playing time going forward, something he admits would have been tough to secure at Liverpool.





"I knew FC Nantes before signing before signing for them", Chirivella told Nantes' official site.







"They are a very important club in France, with a great history.



"Coming to Nantes is a very good opportunity for me. It was not easy to have playing time at Liverpool and today I need to play.



"I don't know the city yet but everyone has only said good things about it. I can't wait to find out about it."

