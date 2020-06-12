Told Me This – Departing Liverpool Man Pedro Chirivella On Former Top Flight Star Recommending Nantes

Follow @insidefutbol





Pedro Chirivella has revealed that he touched base with former Manchester United defender Fabio before deciding to leave Liverpool for Nantes and was given a glowing recommendation.



The 23-year-old midfielder has joined Ligue 1 side Nantes from Liverpool after snubbing a new contract at Anfield in search of regular game time.













Nantes boast former Manchester United full-back Fabio in the ranks, having signed him from Middlesbrough in 2018.



And Chirivella spoke to the Brazilian about life at the French side, receiving positive feedback, not least about the club's stadium and the super atmosphere that is created by the supporters.





"I spoke with Fabio two months ago", Chirivella told Nantes' official site after his signing was confirmed.







"I took the opportunity to ask him what the atmosphere was like at the stadium.



"He replied that the fans are one of the loudest in the league and the atmosphere is one of the most beautiful in France.



"I can't wait to discover that!"

