12/06/2020 - 17:14 BST

Why Would He – Former Top Flight Star Dismisses Job Link For Jurgen Klopp

 




Andy Gray has dismissed thoughts that Jurgen Klopp might leave Liverpool to take over at Bayern Munich as he feels there is less of a challenge at the German giants.

Klopp has brought the good times back to the Merseyside club, with his Liverpool side considered by many to be one of the best in Europe after their Champions League triumph in 2019.  


 



The Reds boss has been regularly floated as a possible option for the post of coach at Bayern Munich, with the German club considered by some to be a logical future step for Klopp.

However, ex-Everton striker Gray has rubbished the possibility of Klopp joining Bayern Munich from Liverpool as he does not believe the Bundesliga club offer enough of a challenge, especially as they run away with the title every yea.
 


Gray thinks even though Bayern Munich are a big club, the ex-Dortmund boss would not be testing himself more if he joined the Bundesliga champions, insisting he would be taking a step down as he feels the only time Klopp would test himself would be in the Champions League.



“Really? Why [would he go to Bayern Munich]? He’s going to do better than what he’s doing at Liverpool? Let me rest my case, Bayern Munich have just clinched, unofficially, their eighth Bundesliga title in a row”, Gray said on Keys & Gray.

“[Would he go to] get the Champions League? No, come on. He’s too young for me to leave the Premier League with what it gives him.
 


“Yes, I get Bayern Munich is a massive club. But he’s not going to test himself any more at Bayern Munich.

“He’s going to test himself a lot less. He’s only ever going to test himself in Europe at Bayern Munich.”

Klopp is on course to win Liverpool’s first ever Premier League title this season, after triumphing in the Club World Cup competition earlier in the season.
 