100% Now Frank Lampard Must Do This – Former Top Flight Star On Chelsea Spending Effect

Steve Nicol has insisted that Chelsea splashing the cash will lead to extra pressure on Frank Lampard and a demand for the Blues to win consistently.



Chelsea have already started to strengthen their squad for the 2020/21 campaign, with Hakim Ziyech coming in from Ajax and Timo Werner due to arrive from RB Leipzig.













The Blues have also been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, with the youngster attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs and Bayern Munich and Real Madrid making enquiries about the midfielder.



Nicol feels the Blues’ massive spending will have to be backed up by winning and stressed a club of Chelsea’s stature are expected to compete for trophies, especially when the board are backing the manager up with significant investment.





The Liverpool legend believes Chelsea boss Lampard now has the task of helping the new players settle into the side, but insists he will have to do it while producing winning football.







“Well, I think he’s reached the stage now, particularly with the purse strings being open [that there is a demand to win]. I’m sure the club are more than happy to sit in the top four [at the moment]”, Nicol told ESPN FC.



“That would have been a dream for them when Frank took over considering they weren’t probably quite sure what to expect.





“Now Frank’s past the first stage of getting the trust of everybody, the players and the board and certainly the owner.



"Now that he’s going to buy players, from now on, it’s going to be about winning because as soon as you start spending money, you are expected to get results and to get results at Chelsea means winning.



“So, a hundred per cent now he has to very quickly bed in the players that he’s bringing in, but they still have to win as well.”



Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League table, occupying the final Champions League spot, and the Blues will be hoping to hold on to their position until the season concludes.

