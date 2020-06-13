Antwerp Join Hunt For Leeds United Linked Cyle Larin

Follow @insidefutbol





Royal Antwerp are eyeing a move for Leeds United target Cyle Larin, with Zulte Waregem unlikely to trigger their purchase option on the 25-year-old.



Larin is on loan at Zulte Waregem from Turkish giants Besiktas and the Belgian side can sign him permanently for €2.5m, as per the purchase option in the deal.













The Canadian's performances in Belgium have made him a man in demand and Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have been linked with holding an interest.



Now Antwerp are in the picture, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.





It is claimed that Zulte Waregem consider paying €2.5m for Larin to be too risky in the current environment and they will not trigger the purchase clause.







As such, Antwerp will need to speak directly with Besiktas as they try to find an agreement for Larin.



The Turkish giants are suggested to be open to a permanent transfer for Larin or even a new loan agreement.





It remains to be seen if Leeds try to snap up Larin, however the Whites are likely to want to know what league they will be in next season before they sanction signings.

