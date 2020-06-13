Former Scotland Star Keen To See Scott Brown Reverse International Retirement

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United star Robert Snodgrass believes that Celtic skipper Scott Brown is an elite level player when it comes to leadership and the veteran midfielder should come out of retirement to help the Scotland national team.



Brown recently led Celtic to a ninth top flight title in a row and is shaping up to spearhead the charge for a tenth crown in a row.













However, Brown is unavailable for Scotland to call upon after he announced his retirement from international football in 2018.



Scotland are looking to reach a major international finals tournament and Snodgrass feels that Brown still has plenty to offer his country.





The West Ham winger, who himself retired from international duty in 2019, is of the view that Brown is a top level leader and should end his international absence to come to Scotland's aid.







"I think Scott Brown should be coming out of retirement", Snodgrass was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"He's an elite-level player when it comes to leadership. A terrific guy and when I played with him at Scotland he's a winner.





"You've seen Celtic dominate for a large part of his captaincy. And I think Scotland need somebody like Brown."



Brown won 55 caps for Scotland at international level and managed to hit the back of the net on four occasions, with goals against Macedonia, the Czech Republic, Norway and Poland.

